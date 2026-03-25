MP 5th, 8th Result 2026: When, where, and how to check scorecards

MP 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) has officially announced the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 today, March 25. The results were released around 11:30 AM, providing relief and excitement to lakhs of students and parents across the state. This milestone marks a crucial stage in the academic journey of young learners, reflecting their performance and learning progress.

Where to Check MP Board Class 5 and 8 Results 2026

Students can access their results online through official portals such as

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

rskmp.in,

mpresults.nic.in,

These platforms ensure quick and easy access to scorecards. However, due to high traffic, some students may experience temporary delays and are advised to remain patient while accessing the result.

Also Check: MP Board Class 5th, 8th result Live Updates

How to Check the Results Online

To check the MP Board Class 5 and 8 results:

Visit the official website of RSK or MPBSE.

Click on the “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026” link.

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number or Samagra ID.

Submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.

Download and print the marksheet for future reference.

The marksheet will display essential information, including subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify the details and contact their respective schools in case of any discrepancies.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

Once students download their marksheet, they are advised to check the following details mentioned on it:

Student Name

Roll Number

Samagra ID

Class and Academic Session

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade or Division

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

School Name and Code

Remarks (if any)

The declaration of these results is significant for building a strong academic foundation. Class 5 and 8 results help students identify their strengths and areas for improvement, preparing them for higher grades. For students who do not meet the passing criteria, the board may provide supplementary examinations as per RSK guidelines.