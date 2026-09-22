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MP: Ayurveda interns demand stipend hike; threatens OPD shutdown

The intern doctor further warned that if no steps were taken within 15 days, the students would launch a strike and interns would stop attending OPDs.

Published: Sep 22, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
MP: Ayurveda interns demand stipend hike; threatens OPD shutdown
Image Credit: ANI

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