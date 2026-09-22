/MP: Ayurveda interns demand stipend hike; threatens OPD shutdown

“We went to the Collectorate today and submitted a memorandum to the ADM. He assured us that he would take cognisance of the matter. All undergraduate students are united and are carrying out a peaceful demonstration. We have given a time limit of 15 days and said that we want to see some positive action from the government within this period. Otherwise, we will be forced to go on strike as we have no other option. We have only one single-point demand that our monthly stipend be increased to Rs 21,500,” Joshi said.