MP board 12th second exam result 2026 OUT at mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Check scorecard here
MP Board result 2026: Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) second examination can now access their scorecards through the official result portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
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MP Board result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026 today, June 12, 2026.
Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) second examination can now access their scorecards through the official result portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Also Read: NEET Re-Exam 2026: 195 minutes, 4 rough-work pages; NTA revises exam format
The second examination was conducted as part of MPBSE's initiative to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their performance or clear subjects within the same academic session. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status online.
How to check MP Board class 12 second exam result 2026
Students can follow the steps below to download their results:
- Visit the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
- Click on the "Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026" link.
- Enter the roll number and application number.
- Submit the details.
- View and download the scorecard.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Details mentioned on the marksheet
The online marksheet will include:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Application number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks obtained
- Result status
- Division/grade, if applicable
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and contact their schools in case of discrepancies.
Also, know that the online scorecard is provisional in nature, students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued by the board.
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