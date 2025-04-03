MP Board 2025: Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Deadline Extended At mpbse.nic.in- Check Details Here

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Submission: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the deadline for the submission of practical and internal assessment marks for the class 10th and 12th. The MP Board will release the class 10th and 12th results soon on their official website i.e. mpbse.nic.in. As per the latest announcement, students now can submit their practical marks until 6th April, 2025. The decision comes as a relief for students and schools facing challenges in completing their practical assessments on time. Board also mentioned that no records will be accepted after the deadline ends. The Practical examination for regular students took place from 10th February, 2025 to 15th March, 2025 and the practical examination for self-study students was held from 25th February, 2025 to 25th March, 2025.

Additionally, class 10 examination took place from 27th February, 2025 to 21st March, 2025 which was held from 9 AM to 12 noon. And MPBSE class 12 board examination was held from 25th February, 2025 to 25th March, 2025 at the time as class 10.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1- Go to the official MPBSE website- mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the ‘MP Board Exam 2025 result’ link which will be shown on the home page.

Step 3- Enter all your required credentials to login and submit the details.

Step 4- After submission your result will appear on the display screen.

Step 5- Check your marks and download the page.

Step 6- Print the hard copy for future reference.

As per an official notice issued on January 15, 2025, the board had initially set March 30, 2025, as the last date for submitting practical and internal exam marks for both regular and self-study students. All the students are advised to keep checking the official MPBSE website for all important updates.