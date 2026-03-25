MP Board 5th and 8th results 2026 out: Over 95% students pass, Check direct link and steps to download scorecard at rskmp.in

The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 have been officially declared, bringing relief and excitement for lakhs of students and their families. This year, the board has recorded an impressive pass percentage, showing improvement compared to previous years. Students can now easily check and download their scorecards online.

MP Board 2026 Result Highlights

This year, the overall performance of students has been quite good.

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Class 5 Pass Percentage: 95.14%

Class 8 Pass Percentage: 93.83%

Both classes have shown an improvement of around 3% compared to last year, which reflects better performance and preparation by students.

Class 5 Performance: Girls Outshine Boys

In Class 5 results, girls have performed better than boys once again.

Girls Pass Percentage: 96.19%

Boys Pass Percentage: 94.15%

This shows that girls have taken a slight lead in overall performance this year.

Class 8 Result Details

The Class 8 results have also shown strong performance.

Pass Percentage: 93.83%

Students Appeared: Over 11 lakh

Exam Dates: February 20 to 28, 2026

The pass percentage has increased from 90.02% last year, indicating steady improvement.

Exam and Evaluation Details

The MP Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted smoothly across the state.

Exams held in February 2026

Conducted at over 12,000 centres

Minimum passing marks: 33% in each subject

Students needed to score at least 33% in every subject to pass the exam.

Where to Check MP Board Results 2026

Students can check their results online through the official website: rskmp.in

They will need their Samagra ID or Roll Number to access their scorecard.

How to Download Scorecard

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official website rskmp.in

Click on the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your login details (Samagra ID or Roll Number)

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

The MP Board 5th and 8th results 2026 have shown positive growth, with high pass percentages and improved performance compared to last year. With over 11 lakh students appearing for Class 8 exams alone, the results highlight the efforts of students and teachers alike. Students are advised to download their scorecards on time and keep a copy for future reference.