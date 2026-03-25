MP Board 5th and 8th results 2026 out: Over 95% students pass, Check direct link and steps to download scorecard at rskmp.in
The MP Board 5th and 8th Results 2026 have been declared, with over 95% students successfully passing the exams. Students can now check and download their scorecards online through the official website rskmp.in using simple steps.
- The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 have been officially declared.
- This year, the board has recorded an impressive pass percentage, showing improvement compared to previous years.
- Students can now easily check and download their scorecards online.
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The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 have been officially declared, bringing relief and excitement for lakhs of students and their families. This year, the board has recorded an impressive pass percentage, showing improvement compared to previous years. Students can now easily check and download their scorecards online.
MP Board 2026 Result Highlights
This year, the overall performance of students has been quite good.
Class 5 Pass Percentage: 95.14%
Class 8 Pass Percentage: 93.83%
Both classes have shown an improvement of around 3% compared to last year, which reflects better performance and preparation by students.
Class 5 Performance: Girls Outshine Boys
In Class 5 results, girls have performed better than boys once again.
Girls Pass Percentage: 96.19%
Boys Pass Percentage: 94.15%
This shows that girls have taken a slight lead in overall performance this year.
Class 8 Result Details
The Class 8 results have also shown strong performance.
Pass Percentage: 93.83%
Students Appeared: Over 11 lakh
Exam Dates: February 20 to 28, 2026
The pass percentage has increased from 90.02% last year, indicating steady improvement.
Exam and Evaluation Details
The MP Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted smoothly across the state.
Exams held in February 2026
Conducted at over 12,000 centres
Minimum passing marks: 33% in each subject
Students needed to score at least 33% in every subject to pass the exam.
Where to Check MP Board Results 2026
Students can check their results online through the official website: rskmp.in
They will need their Samagra ID or Roll Number to access their scorecard.
How to Download Scorecard
Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:
Visit the official website rskmp.in
Click on the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 link on the homepage
Enter your login details (Samagra ID or Roll Number)
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
The MP Board 5th and 8th results 2026 have shown positive growth, with high pass percentages and improved performance compared to last year. With over 11 lakh students appearing for Class 8 exams alone, the results highlight the efforts of students and teachers alike. Students are advised to download their scorecards on time and keep a copy for future reference.
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