MP Board 5th and 8th results out: Check 2026 vs 2025 pass percentage, school-wise performance & complete analysis

The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 have been declared, bringing good news for students across the state. This year, the results show a clear improvement compared to 2025, with higher pass percentages and better overall performance.

Here’s a comparison of both years to understand how students have performed:-

MP Board Results 2026: Key Highlights

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The 2026 results show a strong performance by students in both classes.

Class 5 Pass Percentage: 95.14%

Class 8 Pass Percentage: 93.83%

More than 11 lakh students appeared for each class exam.

Exams were conducted in February 2026 across 12,000+ centres.

Students need at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.

MP Board Results 2025 vs 2026: Overall Comparison

Class 5 Performance

2026: 95.14%

2025: 92.70%

Improvement of around 2.5% to 3% in 2026

Class 8 Performance

2026: 93.83%

2025: 90.02%

Again, an increase of nearly 3%, showing better results this year

Class 5 Gender-wise Performance (2026)

Girls have once again performed better than boys in Class 5.

Girls Pass Percentage: 96.19%

Boys Pass Percentage: 94.15%

This shows a consistent trend where girls are leading in academic performance.

Class 8 Performance: Then vs Now

In 2026, Class 8 students showed noticeable improvement compared to last year.

2026 Pass Percentage: 93.83%

2025 Pass Percentage: 90.02%

In 2025, around 10.52 lakh students passed out of 11.68 lakh.

In 2026, the percentage increased, reflecting better preparation and results.

2025 School-wise Performance (Class 5)

The 2025 data shows how different types of schools performed:

Government Schools: 93.24%

Private Schools: 91.99%

Madrasa: 76.83%

Government schools performed slightly better than private schools.

2025 School-wise Performance (Class 8)

Government Schools: 89.13%

Private Schools: 91.73%

Madrasa: 67.72%

Private schools had a higher pass percentage in Class 8.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026

Students can easily check their results online by following these steps:

Visit the official website rskmp.in

Click on MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 link

Enter your Samagra ID or Roll Number

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

The MP Board 5th and 8th results 2026 clearly show an improvement compared to 2025, with higher pass percentages in both classes. The consistent rise in results reflects better preparation and academic performance among students. With easy online access to scorecards, students can quickly check their results and plan their next academic steps confidently.