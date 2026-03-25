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NewsEducationMP board 9th, 11th results 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard
MP BOARD RESULT 2026

MP board 9th, 11th results 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard

 MP Board Class 9 and 11 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 9 and Class 11 examination results for 2026. Students can thier results using their roll number and date of birth.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MP Board Class 9 and 11 Results has been announced at the official website.
  • Students can check their results using their roll number, class and captcha code.
  • Minimum qualifying marks is 33% in each subject.
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MP board 9th, 11th results 2026 out: Check how to download scorecard

MP Board Class 9 and 11 Results: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 9 and Class 11 examination results for 2026. The results are now available online, and students can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official portals. 

Where to Check MP Board Class 9 and 11 Results

Students who appeared in the MP Board Class 9 and Class 11 exams can view their results on the official websites with the help of their login details:

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  • vimarsh.mp.gov.in
  • educationportal.mp.gov.in

Also Check : MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates

How to Download Your Scorecard

To check and download the MP Board results, follow these steps:

  • Visit any of the official result portals.
  • Click on the MP Board Class 9 or Class 11 Result 2026 link.
  • Enter your roll number, class, and the captcha code.
  • Submit the details to view the result on the screen.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Candidates must know that the result is provisional in nature and reflects maks scored by each students in respective subjects. The original marksheet will be given to students from their respective schools once available.

Pass Criteria and Other Details

To qualify in both Class 9 and Class 11 exams, students must secure at least 33 % marks in each subject. The results also include details such as the pass percentage, toppers’ list, and district‑wise performance statistics.

Supplementary exam details

Students who pass the examinations will be promoted to Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Original marksheets and certificates will be distributed by schools a few days after the result declaration. Candidates who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to sit for supplementary or improvement exams as per MPBSE guidelines.

Approximately 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 exams, while around 7 lakh candidates took the Class 11 examinations this year.

 

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