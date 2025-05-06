MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025 DECLARED: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the MP Board Result 2025 today, May 6, at 10 AM. The board shared the revised result time on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mponline.gov.in. This year, a total of 16.6 lakh students appeared for the board exams — around 9.53 lakh for Class 10 and 7.06 lakh for Class 12. The results are officially announced at Samatva Bhawan, located at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, in the presence of senior officials.

MP Board Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Here's how to check your MP Board results via SMS:

Class 10: Type MPBSE10 followed by a space and your Roll Number, then send it to 56263

Class 12: Type MPBSE12 followed by a space and your Roll Number, then send it to 56263

MP Board Result 2025: Here's how to download via Digilocker

– Go to digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

– Log in with your credentials, or sign up if you're a new user.

– Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

– Enter your Roll Number and other required details.

– Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen — download and save it for future reference.

Students who perform poorly or fail in the MP Board Class 10 or 12 exams will have a chance to retake the exams in the supplementary session, scheduled for July. This measure is in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).