MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Check date, time and other details

MP Board Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the date and time for the Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can soon check their MP Board results online on the official websites.

MP Board Result 2026 Date and Time

According to an official press release by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the results for the 2026 High School (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations will be announced on April 15, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The declaration will be made by Dr. Mohan Yadav from the Chief Minister’s residence.

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Where to Check MPBSE Results

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the following official MP Board result 2026 link

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mp.gov.in

Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and other official platforms.

How to Check MP board 10th 12th result

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website

Click on the “MP Board Class 10/12 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and required details

Submit to view the result

Download and save the scorecard

The result announcement will include key details such as pass percentage, toppers’ names, and overall performance statistics. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking results.

After the result declaration, students can apply for revaluation or supplementary exams if needed. The board will release detailed instructions regarding the next steps shortly after the results are declared. Students are advised to regularly check official websites for real-time updates and avoid relying on unofficial sources.