MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025 OUT At mpbse.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially announced the supplementary result for class 10th and 12th examination 2025. All the students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

The other official websites where students can check the result are mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in. The class 10th supplementary exams took place from 17th June, 2025 to 26th June, 2025 in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12 noon. And class 12th supply exams were held from 17th June to 5th July, 2025 at the same time.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10th or Class 12th’.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your roll number and application number correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your supply result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks and download the mark sheet for future reference.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check Result Via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Now type this message- ‘MPBSE12(space)your roll number’ for class 12 and ‘MPBSE10(space)your roll number’ for class 10.

Step 3: Send this message on this number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result in SMS format.

Students must know that this online marksheet is a provisional mark sheet and the original one will be provided by their schools later. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.