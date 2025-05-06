MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result DECLARED At mpbse.nic.in - Direct Link To Check Madhya Pradesh Board Result Here

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2024-25. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a press conference held at 10 AM today. Following the declaration, the results have been made available on the official MPBSE websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Direct Link

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, while more than 8 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams across the state. Students and parents can now access the provisional mark sheets by logging into the board's result portal using their roll number and application number, both of which are mentioned on their admit cards.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check Scores Here

- Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

- Click on the link that says “MP Board Class 10 Result 2025” or “MP Board Class 12 Result 2025”

- Enter your roll number and application number

- Click on Submit

- Your result will appear on the screen

- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

- Student’s name

- Roll number

- Application number

- Subject-wise marks

- Total marks obtained

- Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

It is important to note that the online marksheets are provisional. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued. In case of any discrepancy, students must immediately report to school authorities for correction.

The board has also informed that the compartment exam date sheet will be released soon. Additionally, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking of answer sheets can do so through the official portal by following the instructions available there. With the declaration of results, the academic calendar for the next session is expected to roll out soon.