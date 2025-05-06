MP Board Class 10th Result Declared At mpresults.nic.in - Direct Link To Check Scores Here

MP Board 10th Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 board examination results for the academic year 2024-25. The announcement was made at a press conference by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at 10 AM today. The results are now available on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the MP Board Class 10 exams held across various centres in the state. Students can now access their provisional results by logging in using their roll number and application number, as mentioned on their admit cards.

MP Board 10th Result 2025: Direct Link

MP 10th Board Result: Pass Percentage, Topper

This year 76.22% students have passed the Class 10 board examination. Pragya Jaiswal from Singrauli district has topped in class 10 with full marks this year.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2025: Narsinghpur Tops District-Wise Rankings

The MP Board Class 10th Result 2025 has brought encouraging news for girl students, with 144 out of the 212 students in the merit list being girls. In the district-wise performance, Narsinghpur emerged as the top-performing district in the state, followed by Neemuch in the second position. The results highlight a strong academic showing across Madhya Pradesh, especially from female students and top-performing districts.

MP Board 10th Result 2025: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

- Click on “MP Board Class 10 Result 2025”

- Enter your roll number and application number

- Click on ‘Submit’

- Your result will appear on the screen

- Download and print a copy for reference

MP Board Class 10th Result 2025: Details on the Marksheet

- Student’s name

- Roll number

- Application number

- Subject-wise marks

- Total marks obtained

- Pass/Fail status

Please note that the online marksheets are provisional. Students must collect their official mark sheets from their respective schools once available. In case of discrepancies, they should notify school authorities promptly.

MPBSE has also confirmed that the schedule for the compartment exams will be released soon. Additionally, students interested in re-evaluation can apply via the official board portal. The board is also expected to release the academic calendar for the next session in the coming days.