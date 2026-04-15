MP Board Class 10th Results 2026 Out @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Check Scorecard Online

MP Board Class 10th Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10th results for 2026. Students who appeared for the High School examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official result portals as well as DigiLocker.

The results were announced online, allowing students to access their marks instantly using their roll number and other required login credentials. Along with the official website, digital marksheets are also available for download, making the process quick and convenient for students across the state.

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To access the MP Board Class 10 result, students need:

Roll Number

Application Number (if required)

Date of Birth (in some cases)

How to Check MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 Online

Students can visit the official MPBSE result website to view their scorecards:

Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in or the official result portal

Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future use

Check MP Board Result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheet through DigiLocker:

Log in to digilocker.gov.in using mobile number or Aadhaar

Verify with OTP

Go to Issued Documents / Education section

Select MPBSE Board and Class 10 marksheet option

Enter required details and download the result

Login Details Required

To access the MP Board Class 10 result, students need:

Roll Number

Application Number (if required)

Date of Birth (in some cases)

The MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 provides students with a clear overview of their academic performance. With both official website and DigiLocker options available, checking results has become faster and more accessible than ever. Students are advised to download and save their scorecards for admission and future reference.