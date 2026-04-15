MP Board Class 10th Results 2026 Out @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Check Scorecard Online
MP Board Class 10th Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10th results for 2026. Studenta can access thier results on the official webiste using their login details.
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MP Board Class 10th Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10th results for 2026. Students who appeared for the High School examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official result portals as well as DigiLocker.
The results were announced online, allowing students to access their marks instantly using their roll number and other required login credentials. Along with the official website, digital marksheets are also available for download, making the process quick and convenient for students across the state.
Login Details Required
To access the MP Board Class 10 result, students need:
Roll Number
Application Number (if required)
Date of Birth (in some cases)
How to Check MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 Online
Students can visit the official MPBSE result website to view their scorecards:
Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in or the official result portal
Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026”
Enter your roll number and required details
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and print the scorecard for future use
Check MP Board Result via DigiLocker
Students can also access their marksheet through DigiLocker:
Log in to digilocker.gov.in using mobile number or Aadhaar
Verify with OTP
Go to Issued Documents / Education section
Select MPBSE Board and Class 10 marksheet option
Enter required details and download the result
Login Details Required
To access the MP Board Class 10 result, students need:
Roll Number
Application Number (if required)
Date of Birth (in some cases)
The MP Board Class 10th Result 2026 provides students with a clear overview of their academic performance. With both official website and DigiLocker options available, checking results has become faster and more accessible than ever. Students are advised to download and save their scorecards for admission and future reference.
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