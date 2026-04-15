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NewsEducationMP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out, Check scorecard online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MPBSE CLASS 12TH RESULT 2026

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out, Check scorecard online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. Students can check their results using login credentials.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out, Check scorecard online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites and DigiLocker.

The results have been made available in digital format, allowing students to quickly check their performance without any delay. To view their marksheets, students need to log in using their roll number and other required credentials.

How to Check MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the link for “Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future use

Check MP Board Result via DigiLocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Verify with OTP

Navigate to Issued Documents / Education section

Select MPBSE and Class 12 marksheet

Enter required details and download your result

Login Details Required

Students will need the following details to check their results:

Roll Number

Application Number (if required)

Date of Birth (in some cases)

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