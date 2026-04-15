MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out, Check scorecard online at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. Students can check their results using login credentials.
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MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites and DigiLocker.
The results have been made available in digital format, allowing students to quickly check their performance without any delay. To view their marksheets, students need to log in using their roll number and other required credentials.
How to Check MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Online
Visit the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Click on the link for “Class 12 Result 2026”
Enter your roll number and required details
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and print the scorecard for future use
Check MP Board Result via DigiLocker
Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the app
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Verify with OTP
Navigate to Issued Documents / Education section
Select MPBSE and Class 12 marksheet
Enter required details and download your result
Login Details Required
Students will need the following details to check their results:
Roll Number
Application Number (if required)
Date of Birth (in some cases)
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