MP Board Exam 2026: MPBSE Released Exam Timetable For Class 10, 12 At mpbse.nic.in- Check Schedule Here

MP Board Exam 2026 Exam Timetable: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the examination schedule for the Class 10th and Class 12th 2026 academic session. All the candidates who will appear for the class 10 and class 12 exams in 202 can now check the exam schedule through the official website, i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

According to media reports, more than 15 lakh students are expected to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams this year. All the students must know that their theory exams will take place in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and their practical exams will take place in their respective schools from 10th February to 10th March, 2025.

MP Board Exam 2026: Complete Exam Timetable Of Class 10

Hindi exam will take place on 11th February 2026 (Tuesday).

Urdu exam will take place on 13th February 2026 (Thursday).

NSQF exam will take place on 14th February 2026 (Friday).

English exam will take place on 17th February 2026 (Monday).

Sanskrit exam will take place on 19th February 2026 (Wednesday).

Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Music, Tabla, and Computer exams will take place on 20th February 2026 (Thursday).

Mathematics exam will take place on 24th February 2026 (Monday).

Science exam will take place on 27th February 2026 (Thursday).

Social Science exam will take place on 2nd March 2026 (Monday).

MP Board Exam 2026: Complete Exam Timetable Of Class 12

Hindi exam will take place on 7th February 2026 (Friday).

Urdu and Marathi exams will take place on 9th February 2026 (Sunday).

English exam will take place on 10th February 2026 (Monday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 13th February 2026 (Thursday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 14th February 2026 (Friday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 17th February 2026 (Monday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 19th February 2026 (Wednesday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 20th February 2026 (Thursday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 24th February 2026 (Monday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 27th February 2026 (Thursday).

Subject-specific exams will take place on 3rd March 2026 (Tuesday).

Students must check the detailed exam schedule and their subject specific exam dates from the official website. Additionally, students are advised to reach their respective examination centres 45 minutes prior to the exam time. They must keep checking the official website for all the important updates.