MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025: MPBSE Class 5, 8 Re-Exams Result DECLARED At rskmp.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Re-Exam Result 2025: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has officially released the results for class 5th and class 8th re-exams today, i.e. 20th June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the re-exams can now check their results through the official website, i.e. rskmp.in.

The other official websites to check the results are, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check their result via QR code. The MP Board re-exams took place from 2nd June to 9th June, 2025. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the examination. Candidates will have to enter their samagra ID or roll number along with captcha code to access their results.

MP Board Re-Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- rskmp.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘RSKMP Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select the class whose result you want to check, class 5th or 8th.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login,

Step 5: Enter the required details like samagra ID or roll number along with captcha code correctly and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your MP Board Re-exam result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your scores, then download and print it for future reference.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh released the class 5th and 8th results on 28th March, 2025. The overall pass percentage of class 5th was 92.70 per cent and the overall pass percentage of class 8th stood at 90.02 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.