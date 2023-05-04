MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results To Be Declared Soon On mpresults.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. According to the reports, the board has concluded the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets while the evaluation process of Class 10th is expected to be completed by this

Latest media reports suggest that MPBSE may declare the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on its official website after May 20, 2023. However, students must note that the above-mentioned date is tentative in nature and an official confirmation on the release date and time of the MP Board Results is awaited.

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

Once released, the students will be able to check and download their MP Board 10th Results or MP Board 12th results following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held from March 1 to March while 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in which nearly 8 lakh students were registered reportedly.