MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Result To Be Released Soon At mpbse.nic.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is expected to release the MP Board Results 2023 for the 10th, and 12th exams soon on the official website. The Board has not yet specified a specific date for its release. However, in an interview with a media organization, Board officials stated that the candidates should not expect the results until after May 20, 2023, and the checking of class 10 papers has not yet been done.

In March, the Madhya Pradesh Board held class 10 and class 12 exams. Between March 1 and March 27, 2023, the Class 10 board exam was held. The Class 12 board test began on March 2 and will conclude on April 1, 2023. All of the exams were given in a single shift between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

MP Board Result 2023: Here's how to check the result

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of MPBSE.

On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12 link

After being redirected to another page, enter the required details

Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Take its printout for future reference

The results for Class 10 and 12 will be released simultaneously by the MP Board. The results were announced last year on April 29, 2022. In 2022, the pass rate for Class 10 was 59.54 percent, and the overall pass rate for Class 12 was 72.72 percent. The pass percentage will be disclosed alongside the results this year as well.