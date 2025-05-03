MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Soon At mpresults.nic.in- Check Details Here

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th results for the session 2024-2025 soon. All the students who have appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Examination for class 10 and 12 will be able to check their results on the official websites, i.e. mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in after the release.

The Class 10 and 12 examination took place from 27th February to 21st March, 2025. The board has not yet confirmed the official result date. However, based on previous years, the results are expected to be declared in April. In 2024, the results came out on April 24, and in 2023, they were released on May 25. A total of 16,60,252 students sat for the examination for both classes this year. Out of which, 7,06,475 students appeared for the 12th class exam, while 9,53,777 students appeared for the 10th class exam. The exams were conducted across 3,887 examination centers throughout the state.

MP Board Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecards

Students can check and download the MP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Results 2025 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official websites- mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Class 10 or Class 12 results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and roll code and submit it.

Step 5: Your MP Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

In 2024, the pass percentage for the MP board class 10 exams was 58.1 per cent, while the pass percentage of class 12th stood at 64.48 per cent. The board aims to improve these results this year. Last year, a total of 8,27,563 students from both class 10 and 12 appeared for the exams. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.