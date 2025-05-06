MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Today At mpresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Scorecards

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Result 2025 today, 6 May, at 10 AM. The board shared the updated timing through its official account on the social media platform X. Students can check their scores on the official websites – mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mponline.gov.in shortly after the results are declared. This year, about 16.6 lakh students took the exams – around 9.53 lakh for Class 10 and 7.06 lakh for Class 12. The results will be officially released at Samatva Bhawan, located at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, in the presence of senior officials.

This year, the MP Board Class 10 exams were held from February 27 to March 21, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 25 to March 25. Once the results are announced at 10 AM, students can view their scorecards on the official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2025: Steps to check online here

Visit the official website: mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link for Class 10 or 12 results, as applicable Enter your login credentials Submit the details to view your result

Last year, the MP Board declared the results on April 24. In 2023, the results were announced on May 25, with more than 10.29 lakh students appearing for Class 10 and nearly 8 lakh for Class 12 exams.

Students who are not satisfied with their MP Board Class 10 or 12 results have the option to apply for revaluation or reverification. Revaluation refers to the re-totalling of marks to ensure there are no errors in the final score. On the other hand, reverification involves a thorough check of the entire answer sheet to identify any unchecked answers or calculation mistakes.