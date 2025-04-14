MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT Soon At mpresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Download Scorecards

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 soon. The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21, and the Class 12 exams ended on April 4. The board has not yet confirmed the official result date. However, based on previous years, the results are expected to be declared in April. In 2024, the results came out on April 24, and in 2023, they were released on May 25. The results will be announced in a press conference. Students should keep their roll numbers and admit cards ready to check their results quickly.

MP Board Result 2025: Steps to check scorecards here

Students can check and download the MP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Results 2025 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code in the given fields and submit.

Step 4: Your MP Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen. You can download and save it for future use.

A total of 16,60,252 students took part in the exams for both classes this year. Of this, 7,06,475 students appeared for the 12th class exam, while 9,53,777 students appeared for the 10th class exam. The exams were conducted across 3,887 examination centers throughout the state.

In 2024, the pass percentage for the MP board class 10 exams was 58.1%, while the class 12 pass percentage was 64.48%. The board aims to improve these results this year. Last year, a total of 8,27,563 students from both class 10 and 12 appeared for the exams.