MP BOARD RESULT 2025

MP Board Result 2025: RSKMP Class 5th, 8th Result Declared At rskmp.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results today, March 28. Students and parents can check their results on the official website, rskmp.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MP Board Result 2025: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results today, March 28. Students and parents can check their results on the official website, rskmp.in. The RSK MP held the Class 5 and Class 8 final exams from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, over 11.17 lakh students took the Class 5 exams, while more than 11.68 lakh appeared for the Class 8 exams. A total of 22.85 lakh answer sheets were checked at 322 centers by more than 19,000 evaluators.

MP Board Result 2025: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official RSKMP website at rskmp.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the MP Board Class 5 and 8 Result 2025 link.
  • Enter your roll number on the new page that appears.
  • Click the submit button to view your result.
  • Review your result and download the page.
  • Print a copy for future reference.

MP Board Result 2025; direct link to download marksheet here

To check their MP Board Class 5 and 8 results for 2025, students need to visit the official website, rskmp.in, and enter their roll number. The board will also provide a detailed report, including the overall pass percentage, student performance trends, and other insights.

Last year, the pass percentage for Class 5 was 48.3% for girls and 51.7% for boys. In Class 8, 48.4% of girls and 51.6% of boys passed the exam. In 2023, a total of 11,79,883 students appeared for the Class 5 exams, and 9,70,701 of them passed. The overall pass percentage that year was 82.27%.

