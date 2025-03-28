MP Board 5th 8th Result 2025: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) of Madhya Pradesh (MP) will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 final exam results today, March 28, at 1 PM. Students and parents can check the results on the official website, rskmp.in. The MP Board conducted the final exams for Class 5 and Class 8 from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, over 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while more than 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exams. The evaluation of answer sheets for over 22.85 lakh students was carried out at 322 evaluation centers.

While the MP Board Class 5 results, along with the toppers, overall pass percentage, and district-wise performance, will be announced today, students can collect the hard copies of their marksheets from their schools at a later date. These marksheets will include subject-wise marks, pass percentage, and qualifying status for both Class 5 and Class 8.

Students appearing for the MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams in 2025 need to secure at least 33% overall, with a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass. Those who fall short in one or two subjects will get a chance to appear for the supplementary exam. However, students failing in more than two subjects will have to repeat the academic year and study the same class again.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, rskmp.in.

Click on the Class 5 or Class 8 result link as needed.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and download your result.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2025: Last year trends

In the 2024 MP Board Class 5 results, the pass percentage for girls was 48.3%, while boys had a higher success rate at 51.7%. Similarly, in the Class 8 results, 48.4% of girls cleared the exam, whereas 51.6% of boys passed.