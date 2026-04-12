MP Board Result 2026: Class 10 and 12 results to be out shortly at @mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Results 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2026 soon. As lakhs of students await their scores, the board is likely to publish the results online, following previous years’ trends where digital access has been the primary mode of result declaration.

MP Board 10th 12th result date and time

The MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results date have not been officially announced yet. However, as per the latest updates and previous year trends, the results are expected to be released in the third week of April 2026, or possibly in late April to early May 2026.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also check: AP Inter results 2026 Date and time

The MP Board result 2026 is usually declared around midday, mostly between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM, though the exact date and time will be confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh Board a day or two before the announcement.

Where to check MP Board Results 2026?

Once released, students will be able to check their MP Board results. The MP Board result 2026 link will be active -

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.mpbse.nic.in

To access the marksheet, students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials. The result will be displayed in the form of a provisional marks memo, which can be downloaded or printed for future use.

Apart from official websites, the MP Board is also expected to provide additional options for students to check their results. These may include SMS services, DigiLocker, and mobile applications. Such alternatives are especially useful when official websites experience heavy traffic on result day.

Steps to Download MP Board Marks Memo

Students can follow these simple steps once the results are declared:

Visit the official MP Board result website.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter your roll number and required details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download or print the marksheet for future reference.

As seen in previous years, MP Board results are typically declared in April or early May after the completion of the evaluation process. The board ensures a centralized and error-free checking system to maintain accuracy and transparency in results. Officials also focus on timely declaration so students can proceed with higher education admissions without delay.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and regularly check official websites for updates. The online marksheet is provisional in nature, and original certificates will be issued later by schools. In case of discrepancies, students should immediately contact their respective schools or MPBSE authorities for correction.