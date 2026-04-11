MP Board Result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mpbse.nic.in
MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced soon. Students will be able to check their scorecards online using their roll number on the official website.
- The MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced soon.
- Lakhs of students and parents are eagerly waiting for the results.
- The MP Board Result 2026 is an important step for students as it helps decide their future academic path.
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The MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Lakhs of students and parents are eagerly waiting for the results. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet, students can expect the results to be released soon based on previous trends.
Expected Date and Time
According to past trends, the MPBSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared in April or early May 2026. However, the board has not announced the exact date and time yet.
Where to Check MP Board Result 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites:
mpbse.nic.in
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.mponline.gov.in
How to Check MPBSE Result 2026 Online
Follow these simple steps:
Visit any official website
Click on “MP Board 10th/12th Result 2026” link
Enter your roll number and date of birth
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download or take a printout for future use
How to Check Result via DigiLocker
Students can also check their results on DigiLocker:
Visit DigiLocker
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Go to Education Certificates section
Select MP Board Result 2026
Download your marksheet
Details Mentioned on Marksheet
The marksheet will include:
Student name
Roll number and registration number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Division/grade
Date of birth
School name and code
Passing Marks Criteria
To pass the exam, students must score:
Class 10: Minimum 33% in each subject
Class 12: Minimum 33% in theory and practical separately
The MP Board Result 2026 is an important step for students as it helps decide their future academic path. Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and check results only on official websites. After downloading the marksheet, they should keep it safe for future use in admissions and other processes.
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