MP Board Result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mpbse.nic.in

The MP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is expected to be announced soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Lakhs of students and parents are eagerly waiting for the results. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet, students can expect the results to be released soon based on previous trends.

Expected Date and Time

According to past trends, the MPBSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared in April or early May 2026. However, the board has not announced the exact date and time yet.

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Where to Check MP Board Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to Check MPBSE Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit any official website

Click on “MP Board 10th/12th Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a printout for future use

How to Check Result via DigiLocker

Students can also check their results on DigiLocker:

Visit DigiLocker

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to Education Certificates section

Select MP Board Result 2026

Download your marksheet

Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The marksheet will include:

Student name

Roll number and registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Division/grade

Date of birth

School name and code

Passing Marks Criteria

To pass the exam, students must score:

Class 10: Minimum 33% in each subject

Class 12: Minimum 33% in theory and practical separately

The MP Board Result 2026 is an important step for students as it helps decide their future academic path. Students are advised to keep their roll number ready and check results only on official websites. After downloading the marksheet, they should keep it safe for future use in admissions and other processes.