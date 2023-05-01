MP Board Results 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon on mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the exam must note that the results will be released on the official website, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Once the results are announced, the direct link will be uploaded on these websites. To download the result, students will have to enter their roll code and other details.

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

Once released, the students will be able to check and download their MP Board 10th Results or MP Board 12th results following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Result 2023: Exam Date

This year, the exam for MP Board Class 10 was held from March 1, 2023 to March 27, 2023 and Class 12 was held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023. Close to 8 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Exam.

MP Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage 2022

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 59.54 percent and overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 72.72 percent. The pass percentage for 2023 will be released along with the results.

MP Board Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the MP Board Result, students need to score 33 percent minimum each subject. Those who fail to appear for the exam, will be given a chance to appear for the supplementary exam.

