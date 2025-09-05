MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025 Released At esb.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download the Hall Ticket

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the admit card for the Excise Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

The admit cards are available to download from 4th September, 2025 and the exam will take place on 9th September, 2025 two sessions, morning and afternoon. First shift is from 10 AM to 12 noon and for that reporting time is between 8 to 9 AM. And the second shift is from 3 PM to 5PM, for which the reporting time is from 1 PM to 2 PM.

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- esb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Test Admit Card- Excise Constable Recruitment Test 2024’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your Application number, date of birth and security code correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the page immediately.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

MP Excise Constable Admit Card 2025: Important Instructions

On the day of the MP Excise Constable Exam 2025, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID for verification. Additionally, multi-level biometric verification linked to Aadhaar will be conducted both at the entry point and during the examination to ensure strict security and authenticity. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.