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MP interns protest on road, demands written guarantee of stipend increase

The development comes after several days of agitation by MBBS and BDS interns over the issue of stipend enhancement.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
MP interns protest on road, demands written guarantee of stipend increase

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