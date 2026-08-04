Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /MP NEET counselling 2026 registration begins tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in; Check how to apply, full schedule

MP NEET counselling 2026 registration begins tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in; Check how to apply, full schedule

MP NEET counselling 2026: According to the schedule released by DME, the registration process for Round 1 will remain open from August 5 to August 13, 2026. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
MP NEET counselling 2026 registration begins tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in; Check how to apply, full schedule

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Assam floods: Digital platforms 'Helpmonk' and 'Banpani.org' connect victims with disaster relief
2
3
4
5