/MP NEET counselling 2026 registration begins tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in; Check how to apply, full schedule

MP NEET counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, will open registration for the MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 tomorrow, August 5.
Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state's medical and dental colleges can apply online through the official portal, dme.mponline.gov.in.
According to the schedule released by DME, the registration process for Round 1 will remain open from August 5 to August 13, 2026.
Following the close of registration, the state merit list is expected to be released on August 14, 2026, based on which eligible candidates will be shortlisted to fill their college and course preferences.
Only candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 are eligible to register.
For state quota seats, candidates must hold Madhya Pradesh domicile, while non-domicile candidates may still apply, but typically only for management quota seats in private colleges. A valid NEET UG 2026 scorecard, along with academic and personal details, is mandatory at the time of registration.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration:
Once registration closes on August 13, DME will publish the state merit list on August 14, based on which shortlisted candidates can fill and lock their choices of colleges and courses. Seat allotment will follow, taking into account NEET rank, choices filled, seat availability, and applicable reservation criteria.
Madhya Pradesh's counselling policy includes horizontal reservations such as a 30% quota for women and a 5% quota for candidates who studied Classes 9 to 12 in state government schools.
The process is expected to be conducted across multiple rounds: Round 1, Round 2, a Mop-Up Round, and a Stray Vacancy Round to ensure all available seats are filled based on merit.
Candidates are advised to regularly check dme.mponline.gov.in for updates, keep their registered mobile number and email active for SMS and email alerts, and avoid last-minute registration or payment to steer clear of technical glitches during peak traffic.
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