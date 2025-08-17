MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow At dme.mponline.gov.in- Steps to Check Here

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the round one seat allotment results for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (MP NEET UG) 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling will be able to check their seat allotment result through the official website, i.e. dme.mponline.gov.in after the release.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Important Dates

Candidates who will be allotted the colleges will have to physically report to their allotted colleges between 19th to 23rd August, 2025 to confirm their admission according to the updates schedule. Candidates have time till 24th August, 2025 if they wish to cancel their seat and time till 23rd August, 2025 if they want to choose seat upgradation.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly to access the result.

Step 5: After submission of the details, your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates must know that a seat will be allotted to them on the basis of their merit rank, preferences of courses and colleges filled by them, reservation criteria, seat availability in their course and other relevant factors.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: Seat Availability

For NEET UG 2025 admissions in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 2,638 MBBS seats are available in government medical colleges, while private medical colleges are offering 2,200 MBBS seats. In addition, private dental colleges across the state are offering 1,170 BDS seats for candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.