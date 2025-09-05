MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released- Check All Dates Here

MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has officially released the schedule for the second round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling. All the candidates who are interested in participating in the round 2 and those who were not allotted any seats in the first round or want to upgrade their seat can check the schedule of the round 2 through the official website.

MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Remaining vacant seats will be published on 10th September 2025.

Revised merit list and eligible candidates list will also be published on 10th September 2025.

Fresh choice filling and locking (compulsory for all candidates) will be open from 11th to 14th September 2025 (till 11:59 PM).

Second round allotment result will be declared on 16th September 2025.

Reporting at allotted colleges for document verification and admission will be held from 17th to 24th September 2025 (till 6 PM).

Willingness for upgradation for mop-up round can be submitted between 17th and 27th September 2025 (till 11:59 PM).

Online resignation or cancellation of admission will be allowed from 17th to 27th September 2025 (till 6 PM)

MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Counselling Steps

To participate in Round 2 counselling, candidates should first check the revised merit list and confirm their eligibility when it is released on 10th September. After that, they need to complete fresh choice filling and locking of preferred colleges and courses on the DME portal between 11th and 14th September. The seat allotment results will be declared on 16th September, and selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission by 24th September. Additionally, those who wish to upgrade their seats can opt for the mop-up round, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.