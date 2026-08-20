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MP NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 seat allotment postponed; Check new schedule here

The MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment, originally scheduled for August 20, has been postponed due to changes in national and state counselling schedules. Candidates are advised to check the official DME website and MP Online portal for the revised dates.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
MP NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 seat allotment postponed; Check new schedule here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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