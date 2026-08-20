/MP NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 seat allotment postponed; Check new schedule here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has postponed the Round 1 seat allotment for MP NEET UG Counselling 2026-27. Candidates who were waiting for the results will now have to wait a little longer, as the schedule has been revised due to changes at both national and state levels.
DME Madhya Pradesh confirmed the postponement, pointing to shifts in the counselling schedule at the national and state levels as the reason.
Earlier Seat Allotment Date: August 20, 2026
Current Status: Postponed
Reason for Delay: Changes in national and state counselling schedule
Revised Date: To be announced soon
According to the official notice, this all traces back to timetable updates from the Medical Counselling Committee and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Keep checking the official DME website. Keep checking the MP Online portal also. That's really the main advice here.
One more thing: steer clear of unofficial sources or rumoured dates floating around. Wait for the real announcement before making any assumptions about the revised schedule.
This counselling process handles admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses across participating institutions in Madhya Pradesh. Its whole purpose: allocate seats to eligible candidates based on their NEET UG scores.
Yes, the postponement means a delay. That's frustrating, no doubt, but it's happening so the process stays properly aligned with the updated national and state schedules, not just delay for delay's sake. For now, students should sit tight, stay patient, and keep an eye on official websites for whatever comes next on the revised timetable.
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