MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At esb.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has now released the MP Police Constable admit card 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates must log in using their registration number and password or date of birth to obtain the admission card.

The written exam for MP Police Constable recruitment will be given in two shifts on August 12, 2023. The first shift will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while the second shift will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board's (MPESB) official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the "Admit Card" or "Download Hall Ticket" section and click on it.

3. You will be routed to a new page where you must enter your login information. As needed, provide your registration number and password, or your date of birth.

4. After filling out the form, click the "Submit" or "Login" button.

5. Once logged in, look for and click on the link that says "MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023" or something similar.

6. The screen will display your admit card. Examine the information and details carefully, then click the "Download" button to download the admit card to your device.

The recruitment procedure is divided into several parts, beginning with the written exam. Candidates who pass the written exam will advance to the next phases, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification.