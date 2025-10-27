MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Hall Ticket For October 30 Exam – Check Shift Timings, Exam City List, And Important Guidelines

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the test can now download their admit cards directly from the official website — esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Police Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to take place on October 30, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, with a reporting time of 7:30 AM, while the afternoon shift will run from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, with a reporting time of 12:30 PM.

MP Police Constable Exam 2025: Key Highlights

Exam Date: October 30, 2025

Shifts: Two (Morning & Afternoon)

Total Vacancies: 7,500 Posts

Admit Card: Available Now on esb.mp.gov.in

Exam Duration: 2 hours

The MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. It contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration ID, photograph, signature, exam date, and venue details.

How To Download MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Follow these simple steps to access your hall ticket:

Visit the official website — esb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link labeled “MP Police Constable Admit Card 2025.”

Enter your application number, date of birth/password, and the security code shown on the screen.

Verify all details carefully before submitting.

Your admit card will appear on the screen — download and print a copy for exam day.

Important Instructions For Candidates

Bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, etc.) to the exam centre.

Candidates must reach the venue at least 1.5 to 2 hours before the exam starts.

Verify all personal details and contact the MPESB helpline immediately if any discrepancy is found.

Electronic devices, study materials, or calculators are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 — Exam Centres

Applicants were allowed to select four preferred cities during the registration process. Based on availability, exam centres have been allotted in the following cities:

Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.

Candidates appearing for the MP Police Constable Exam 2025 should ensure they download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details. The hall ticket serves as a gate pass for the written exam, physical efficiency test, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.