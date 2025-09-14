MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts Tomorrow For 7500 Posts At esb.mp.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPSSC) has officially released the notification about the recruitment of 7,500 constable posts in the state police department. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website, i.e. esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates must note that they can apply online for the recruitment from tomorrow, i.e. 15th September, 2025 and the last date to apply is 29th September, 2025. And candidates will have time to make corrections in their application till 4th October, 2025. The exam will take place on 10th October, 2025.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register. Complete the registration with your contact details like your mobile number, email ID and Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Unreserved category candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs. 500.

SC, ST, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section candidates (only for Madhya Pradesh domicile) need to pay Rs. 250 as the examination fee.

Departmental exam fee is Rs. 200 for unreserved category candidates.

Departmental exam fee is Rs. 100 for SC, ST, OBC, and Economically Weaker Section candidates (only for Madhya Pradesh domicile).

A portal fee of Rs. 60 will be charged if paid via MP Online.

A portal fee of Rs. 20 will be charged if paid via Registered Citizen User.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.