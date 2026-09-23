Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 7500 vacancies, Apply before October 6

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 7500 vacancies, Apply before October 6

Those students who are interested and eligible can apply online before the deadline October 6, 2026. Check the complete article below to check details.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 7500 vacancies, Apply before October 6

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Indian men's kabaddi team reaches semi-final with 48-25 win over Bangladesh
2
3
4
5