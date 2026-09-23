/MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 7500 vacancies, Apply before October 6

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a fresh notification inviting applications for 7,500 Constable (General Duty) posts. Those students who are interested and eligible can apply online before the deadline October 6, 2026. Check the complete article below to check details.
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Key highlights
- Recruiting Body: Madhya Pradesh Police, Home Department
- Conducting Agency: MPESB, Bhopal
- Total Posts: 7,500
- Application Start Date: September 22, 2026
- Last Date to Apply: October 6, 2026
- Correction Window: September 22 to October 11, 2026
- Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
MP Police Constable vacancy details
The 7,500 posts have been divided into two categories:
- Special Armed Force (SAF): 700 posts (Male candidates only)
- Non-SAF / District Executive Force (DEF): 6,800 posts (Male and Female candidates)
MP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Class 10 pass or equivalent
- ST Category (Madhya Pradesh domicile): Class 8 pass accepted
- Age Limit: 18 to 33 years (as on October 6, 2026)
- Age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories and women
Candidates from outside Madhya Pradesh can apply only under the Unreserved category, with no reservation or age relaxation benefits
MP Police Constable application fee
- General Candidates: Rs 700
- SC/ST/OBC/EWS Candidates (MP Domicile): Rs 350
Candidates will be shortlisted through a two-stage process:
- Written Examination (CBT)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The final merit list will be prepared based on combined marks from both stages, followed by document verification and a medical examination.
Selected candidates will draw a pay scale of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000. New recruits will undergo a three-year probation period during which a stipend will be given as per Finance Department rules. Standard government allowances and pension benefits under the Defined Contributory Pension Scheme will also apply.
How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026
- Visit the official website — esb.mp.gov.in or mponline.gov.in
- Click on the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 link
- Register using basic details and generate login credentials
- Fill in the application form with personal, educational and category details
- Upload required documents and photographs
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download a copy for future reference
Candidates are advised to apply well before the last date to avoid last-minute technical glitches on the portal, and to keep a printout of the submitted application form safe for future reference.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.