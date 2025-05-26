MPBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared At mbose.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards Here

MPBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the results for the Class 10 SSLC Supplementary Examination 2025 today, May 26. This year, the pass percentage for the supplementary exam stands at 80.35%. The main SSLC exams were conducted from February 10 to 25, and the results were declared on April 5, with a pass rate of 87.10% — a significant improvement compared to last year’s 55.80 percent.

MBOSE has informed that the results will not be displayed at the Board offices in Tura or Shillong. Instead, the complete result booklet(s) can be downloaded from the official website — mbose.in.

The MBOSE SSLC Class 10 supplementary marksheet will contain essential details such as the student’s name, subject-wise marks, and overall performance. Students should note that this scorecard is provisional. To obtain the original marksheet, they must visit their respective schools.

MPBOSE SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites — megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2025’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required login details in the given fields

Step 4: Your MBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Review the details carefully, then download and save the result for future reference

The supplementary exams were held for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the regular SSLC examinations. Candidates who have cleared the supplementary exams are now eligible to apply for higher secondary admissions. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the result, students are advised to contact their schools or the MBOSE office promptly for necessary corrections.