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NewsEducationMPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check MP Board results online @ mpresults.nic.in, DigiLocker
MP BOARD RESULT 2026

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check MP Board results online @ mpresults.nic.in, DigiLocker

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2026 online today. Check results using roll number and password.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check MP Board results online @ mpresults.nic.in, DigiLockerMP Board Result 2026

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2026 online today at 11 AM. Along with the official websites, students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. The platform provides a secure and convenient way to view and download official exam results without visiting schools or waiting for physical documents.

How to check MP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Log in to DigiLocker

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app. Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number and verify your account with the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 2: Access the Education Section

After logging in, go to the dashboard and click on the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section.

Step 3: Select MPBSE Board

From the list of education boards, choose Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Step 4: Enter Exam Details

Select your class—Class 10 or Class 12—and provide required details such as your roll number and exam year (2026).

Step 5: Download Your Result

Once the information is verified, your MP Board marksheet will be displayed on the screen. You can download and save it for future academic or official use.

How to Check MP Board Result 2026 on Official Website

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results online, and students can easily check their scorecards through the official websites.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official MPBSE result portals:

  • mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • mpresults.nic.in (if activated for results)

Step 2: Click on Result Link

On the homepage, find and click on the link for “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter Login Details

Fill in your required details, such as:

Roll number

Application number (if required)

Date of birth (if asked)

Step 4: Submit Information

Click on the Submit / View Result button after entering the details correctly.

Step 5: View and Download Result

Your MP Board scorecard will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully and download it for future reference.

Step 6: Take a Printout

Save and print the result for admission and official use until the original marksheet is issued by the board.

Students can easily access their MP Board Result 2026 online through the official website by entering their roll number and other credentials. The digital scorecard helps in quick and convenient result checking.

 

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