MPBSE Class 5th Results 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard at mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 5th results 2026 today, March 25, 2026. Thousands of students across the state are eagerly checking their performance in the annual examinations. The results have been released online, allowing students and parents to access scorecards conveniently from anywhere.

Around 24.9 lakh students from government schools, private institutions, and madrasas appeared for the exams this year, as per Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Harjinder Singh.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Official website to check result

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rskmp.in

mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Login Credentials to Check Result

RSKMP 5th and 8th result 2026 will be announced by the board officials today. To check the result students need the following credentials

Samagra ID/ Roll Number

Password

MP Board Result Class 5th: How to Check MPBSE Class 5 Results

Students can download their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official MPBSE result portal

Click on the link for Class 5th Result 2026.

Enter your roll number or Samagra ID in the login section.

Click on Submit to view the result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

The MPBSE Class 5 result scorecard includes:

Student Name

Roll Number

Samagra ID

Class and Academic Session

Subject-Wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade or Division

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

School Name and Code

Remarks (if any)

Students are advised to check all details carefully and contact their school authorities in case of any discrepancies.