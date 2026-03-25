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NewsEducationMPBSE Class 5th Results 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard at mpresults.nic.in.
MP BOARD RESULT 2026

MPBSE Class 5th Results 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard at mpresults.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 5th results 2026 today, March 25, 2026. Thousands of students across the state are eagerly checking their performance in the annual examinations. The results have been released online, allowing students and parents to access scorecards conveniently from anywhere.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MPBSE Class 5th results has been announced on the official website.
  • Students can check their results using login details.
  • Students are advised to check all details carefully after downloading the scorecard.
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MPBSE Class 5th Results 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard at mpresults.nic.in.MP Board Result 2026

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Class 5th results 2026 today, March 25, 2026. Thousands of students across the state are eagerly checking their performance in the annual examinations. The results have been released online, allowing students and parents to access scorecards conveniently from anywhere.

Around 24.9 lakh students from government schools, private institutions, and madrasas appeared for the exams this year, as per Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Harjinder Singh.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Official website to check result

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  • rskmp.in 
  •  mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Login Credentials to Check Result

RSKMP 5th and 8th result 2026 will be announced by the board officials today. To check the result students need the following credentials

  • Samagra ID/ Roll Number
  • Password

MP Board Result Class 5th: How to Check MPBSE Class 5 Results

Students can download their results by following these simple steps:

  • Visit the official MPBSE result portal
  • Click on the link for Class 5th Result 2026.
  • Enter your roll number or Samagra ID in the login section.
  • Click on Submit to view the result.
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

MP Board Result Class 5th: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

The MPBSE Class 5 result scorecard includes:

  • Student Name
  • Roll Number
  • Samagra ID
  • Class and Academic Session
  • Subject-Wise Marks
  • Total Marks
  • Grade or Division
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
  • School Name and Code
  • Remarks (if any)

Students are advised to check all details carefully and contact their school authorities in case of any discrepancies.

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