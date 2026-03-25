MP Board class 8th results 2026 Out at rskmp.in Download Marksheet, Scorecard Topper List mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 8th result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 8th results 2026 today, March 25. Students across Madhya Pradesh can now check their results online. The results show how students performed in their exams and are an important step in their education.

According to data shared by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, as many as 1,10,615 schools appeared for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas.

When and Where to Check

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The results are released at 1:30 PM on the official website of MP Board. Students can check the results on the following website given below:

mpresults.nic.in.

rskmp.in

Also check: MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates

Login Credentials Required

The MP Board class 8th results 2026 have been announced on the official website. Candidates can download the online marksheets using the following credentials

Samagra ID/ Roll Number Captcha

How to Download the Scorecard

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Go to the official website rskmp.in.

Click on the link for Class 8 Result 2026.

Enter your roll number or Samagra ID.

Click Submit to see your scorecard.

Download and print your marksheet for future reference.

What you will see on the scorecard

The scorecard shows:

Student Name

Roll Number

Samagra ID

Class and Academic Year

Marks in Each Subject

Total Marks

Grade or Division

Pass/Fail Status

School Name and Code

Any Additional Remarks

Students must make sure to check all the details carefully. If something is wrong, contact your school.