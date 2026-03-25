Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030300https://zeenews.india.com/education/mpbse-class-8th-results-2026-announced-where-can-students-check-scorecard-3030300.html
NewsEducationMP Board class 8th results 2026 Out at rskmp.in Download Marksheet, Scorecard Topper List mpbse.nic.in
MP BOARD RESULT 2026

MP Board class 8th results 2026 Out at rskmp.in Download Marksheet, Scorecard Topper List mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE Class 8th result 2026: The  Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh has announced class 8th results today. Students can check their results at the official website using their roll number. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MP Board class 8th results 2026 Out at rskmp.in Download Marksheet, Scorecard Topper List mpbse.nic.inMP Board Result 2026

MPBSE Class 8th result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 8th results 2026 today, March 25. Students across Madhya Pradesh can now check their results online. The results show how students performed in their exams and are an important step in their education.

According to data shared by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, as many as 1,10,615 schools appeared for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas.

When and Where to Check

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The results are released at 1:30 PM on the official website of MP Board. Students can check the results on the following website given below: 

  • mpresults.nic.in.
  • rskmp.in 

Also check: MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates

Login Credentials Required

The MP Board class 8th results 2026 have been announced on the official website. Candidates can download the online marksheets using the following credentials

  1. Samagra ID/ Roll Number
  2. Captcha

How to Download the Scorecard

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

  • Go to the official website rskmp.in.
  • Click on the link for Class 8 Result 2026.
  • Enter your roll number or Samagra ID.
  • Click Submit to see your scorecard.
  • Download and print your marksheet for future reference.

What you will see on the scorecard

The scorecard shows:

  • Student Name
  • Roll Number
  • Samagra ID
  • Class and Academic Year
  • Marks in Each Subject
  • Total Marks
  • Grade or Division
  • Pass/Fail Status
  • School Name and Code
  • Any Additional Remarks

Students must make sure to check all the details carefully. If something is wrong, contact your school.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

LPG Cylinder Booking
New rule for LPG booking: Cylinder can now be booked only after 35 days
Congress Party
Congress gets notice to vacate Delhi's Akbar, Raisina Road offices by March 28
S&P Global
India's growth to remain resilient at 7.1 pc in FY27: S&P Global
KKR
KKR name new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026 to support Ajinkya Rahane
dalal street
Sensex, Nifty climb one pc amid ceasefire hopes; oil price drops 7%
US-Iran war
No nukes, reopen Hormuz: What's inside Trump's 15-point plan to end Iran war
Starting Business
Thinking of starting a company in India? Your Tax Bill could be 17% or 30%
MP Board Result 2026
MP 5th, 8th Result 2026: When, where, and how to check scorecards
Exercises
These 5 simple exercises can help you regulate your emotions fast
Ram Navami
Stock market shut on Thursday — Here is what investors need to know