MP Board class 8th results 2026 Out at rskmp.in Download Marksheet, Scorecard Topper List mpbse.nic.in
MPBSE Class 8th result 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh has announced class 8th results today. Students can check their results at the official website using their roll number.
Trending Photos
MPBSE Class 8th result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 8th results 2026 today, March 25. Students across Madhya Pradesh can now check their results online. The results show how students performed in their exams and are an important step in their education.
According to data shared by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, as many as 1,10,615 schools appeared for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas.
When and Where to Check
The results are released at 1:30 PM on the official website of MP Board. Students can check the results on the following website given below:
- mpresults.nic.in.
- rskmp.in
Also check: MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates
Login Credentials Required
The MP Board class 8th results 2026 have been announced on the official website. Candidates can download the online marksheets using the following credentials
- Samagra ID/ Roll Number
- Captcha
How to Download the Scorecard
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
- Go to the official website rskmp.in.
- Click on the link for Class 8 Result 2026.
- Enter your roll number or Samagra ID.
- Click Submit to see your scorecard.
- Download and print your marksheet for future reference.
What you will see on the scorecard
The scorecard shows:
- Student Name
- Roll Number
- Samagra ID
- Class and Academic Year
- Marks in Each Subject
- Total Marks
- Grade or Division
- Pass/Fail Status
- School Name and Code
- Any Additional Remarks
Students must make sure to check all the details carefully. If something is wrong, contact your school.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv