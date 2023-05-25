MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (OUT): Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Scorecards Via Mobile App, SMS And DigiLocker

MP Board Result 2023: The MP Board 10th and 12th grade results will be announced shortly on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) official website, mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be declared by the MPBSE on May 25.

The board has not yet confirmed the date or hour when the MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be announced, nevertheless. There is a likelihood that the MP Board may formally announce the result date today.

Here's How To Download MPBSE MP Board Result 2023

- Go to the official website-mpresults.nic.in

- On the appeared homepage

- Click on the appeared homepage, click on the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively

- A new login page would open

- Now, enter your roll number or date of birth

- Access your MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it

- Take a print out for the future references

However, if students are unable to access their results on the offiical website then they can check their MP Board Results via SMS, DigiLocker and Whatsapp.

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 Via SMS

- For MPBSE class 10 result, type MPBSE10Roll Number and for MP 12 result,

- Type MPBSE12Roll Number

- Send the message to 56263 Your class 10 or 12 MP Board Result 2023 will be sent on the same number

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 Via DigiLocker

- Log on to digilocker.gov.in

- Click on the registration link

- Enter a reliable mobile number and click the next button

- Verify your identity by entering the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number.

- Set your login credentials (username and password) for future logins. Ensure you keep them confidential.

- Provide your 12-digit Aadhar number.

- Choose your preferred registration option.

- Log into DigiLocker using your registered username and password to save your documents securely.

- Visit the MPBSE results page.

- Enter the required information.

MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 Via Mobile App

Once the results are announced, you can conveniently check your performance using the official mobile app called "MP Mobile" provided by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh. To access the result on your mobile device, you need to download the MP Mobile app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, open the app and enter the required details as requested to retrieve your result.