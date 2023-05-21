MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 (To Be Out Shortly): Madhya Pradesh Board Results Likely Today on mpresults.nic.in- Check Time, Direct Link Here

MP Board Result 2023: The MP Board 10th and 12th class results will be published shortly on the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's (MPBSE) official website, mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE is expected to release the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2023 on its official website in the coming week. The board has not yet confirmed the day or hour when the MPBSE 10th and 12th Result 2023 will be announced, nevertheless.

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

- mpresults.nic.in

- mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Total Candidates

In the state last year, almost 8 lakh students enrolled for the Class 10, 12 examinations. The Board conducted the Class 12th examinations from February 28 to March 20, 2022, at different test centres around the state in all districts.

MP Board Result 2023 Likely Tomorrow

MP Board Result 2023 is expected to be released tomorrow, May 22. On the official website, mpresults.nic.in, MPBSE will publish the result link. Candidates must submit their roll number and other information in order to check the results.

Here's How To Download MPBSE Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board Result 2023- mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- MP Board 10th Results 2023 or MP Board 10th Results 2023

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MPBSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE Result 2023 10th and 12th Result and take a printout for future reference