MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result Expected Today On mpresults.nic.in- Check Latest Updates

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board 5th, 8th result on 15 May at the official website- mpbse.nic.in. Now according to the latest media reports, MPBSE is expected to declare the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 16. However, the board is yet to confirm the date and time for the announcement of the MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

Once released, the students will be able to check and download their MP Board 10th Results or MP Board 12th results following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held from March 1 to March while 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in which nearly 8 lakh students were registered reportedly.