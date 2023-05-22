MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result On May 25 On mpresults.nic.in- Check Latest Update

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25, according to reports State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference on May 25. Once declared, students can check their result at the official website mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

Once released, the students will be able to check and download their MP Board 10th Results or MP Board 12th results following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Result 2023: Exam Date

MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held from March 1 to March while 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in which nearly 19 lakh students were registered reportedly.

MP Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats

In 2022, class 10 exams were held from February 18 to March 20. A total of 10,29,698 candidates appeared in the MP board exams in 2022. The results were declared on April 29. 56.84 per cent candidates had passed the class 10 exams in 2022. A total of 62.47 per cent female students had passed the Class 10 board exams in 2022.