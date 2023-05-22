MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result On May 25 On mpresults.nic.in- Check Latest Update
MPBSE result will be declared on May 25, scroll down to check the latest update.
MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results on May 25, according to reports State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference on May 25. Once declared, students can check their result at the official website mpbse.nic.in.
Check Live And Latest Updates On MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result
MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards
Once released, the students will be able to check and download their MP Board 10th Results or MP Board 12th results following the simple steps given here
Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023
Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
MP Board Result 2023: Exam Date
MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held from March 1 to March while 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in which nearly 19 lakh students were registered reportedly.
MP Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats
In 2022, class 10 exams were held from February 18 to March 20. A total of 10,29,698 candidates appeared in the MP board exams in 2022. The results were declared on April 29. 56.84 per cent candidates had passed the class 10 exams in 2022. A total of 62.47 per cent female students had passed the Class 10 board exams in 2022.
