MPBSE MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 5th, 8th Results Declared On mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MP Board Result 2023 Live: Madhya Pradesh Board Results for Classes 5th and 8th are announced today, May 15 at 12 PM. The results were announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Students/parents can go to mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and check these results online. Like last years, MP board results may also be available on rskmp.in. Last year, around 8.26 lakh students took the Class 5 test, while 7.56 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 8 examination. Results were declared on May 13.

MP Board Result 2023: Class 5th And 8th Date And Time

According to reports over 24 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams. The results of both will be announced together at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.00 PM.

MP Board Results 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to a board website mentioned above.

- Now, open the link for MP board Class 5 or Class 8 result 2023.

- Enter the asked details and login.

- Check your board exam result.

- Download the page for future reference.

MP Board Result 2023: Exam Pattern

In 2022-23, board pattern exams were held for all students studying in government, private schools and madrasa. In these exams, around 24 lakh students from 87,000 government schools, 24,000 private schools and over 1,000 students from madrasa appeared for exams.