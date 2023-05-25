mpbse.nic MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Releasing Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

MP Board Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board 10th, 12th result on its official website- mpbse.nic.in today. Accordingthe official notification, MPBSE is expected to declare the MP Board 10th Result 2023 and MP Board 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. Once released candidates will be able to check and download their MP Board Result 2023 following the simple steps given here

MP Board Result 2023: Official websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board Result 2023: Steps To Download MP Board 10th, 12th Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website - mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Results - 2022 or MPBSE - HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results - 2023

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your MP Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your MPBSE MP Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

MP Board 10th Exams 2023 were held from March 1 to March while 12th Board Exams 2023 were held from March 2, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in which nearly 8 lakh students were registered reportedly.