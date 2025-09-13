Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2959258https://zeenews.india.com/education/mppsc-final-result-2024-declared-at-mppsc-mp-gov-in-devanshu-shivhare-tops-among-110-qualified-candidates-check-details-2959258.html
NewsEducation
MPPSC FINAL RESULT 2024

MPPSC Final Result 2024 Declared At mppsc.mp.gov.in: Devanshu Shivhare Tops Among 110 Qualified Candidates- Check Details

MPPSC has officially released the results for the State Services Examination 2024 exam at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MPPSC Final Result 2024 Declared At mppsc.mp.gov.in: Devanshu Shivhare Tops Among 110 Qualified Candidates- Check DetailsMPPSC Final Result 2024

MPPSC Final Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the results for the State Services Examination 2024 exam. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK