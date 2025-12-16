MPPSC Releases Provisional Exam Calendar 2026 At mppsc.mp.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

MPPSC 2026 Exam Schedule: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the provisional timetable for the recruitment 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the recruitment exam can now check the official notification at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The notification is released for positions such as Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Principal (Class II), Dental Surgeon, Mining Officer, and State Engineering Service.

However, the recruitment advertisements for vacant posts in several government departments are still yet to be released, leaving many aspirants waiting for clarity.

Although the announcement of proposed examination dates has given new candidates some relief and helped them plan their preparation more effectively, it has also caused disappointment among those who have already cleared the written examinations. These candidates have been waiting for interviews for a long time and are feeling anxious due to the continued delay and lack of further updates in the recruitment process.

MPPSC 2026 Exam Calendar: Complete Schedule

State Service Main Examination-2025 is scheduled to be conducted, but the exact dates have not been announced yet and are subject to court directions.

Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination-2025 will be held on 4th January, 2025, under the Higher Education Department.

Assistant Director (Technical), Deputy Director and Principal (Class-II) Examination-2025 is scheduled for 22nd February, 2025, and comes under the Technical Education Department.

State Engineering Service Examination-2025 will be conducted on 22nd March, 2025, subject to further instructions and approvals.

State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination-2026 is scheduled to take place on 26th April, 2026.

Assistant Professor Examination-2026 (Phase-I) will be conducted on 12th July, 2026, under the Higher Education Department.

Assistant Professor Examination-2026 (Phase-II) is scheduled for 2nd August, 2026, as per the proposed examination calendar.

Assistant Professor Examination-2026 (Phase-III) will be held on 30th August, 2026, under the Higher Education Department.

State Service Main Examination-2026 is scheduled to be conducted from 7th September to 12th September, 2026.

State Forest Service Main Examination-2026 will take place on 27th September, 2026, subject to court orders and departmental instructions.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.