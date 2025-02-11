MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025) on its official website. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting mppsc.mp.gov.in. The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 will be held on February 16, 2025, in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check that their personal details like photo, name, and signature are correct. Any mistakes should be reported to the commission right away. The Prelims exam is conducted solely to select candidates for the Mains exam, and the marks scored in it will not be included in the final merit list.

MPPSC SSE Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on the SSE Prelims admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

The selection process includes three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and a personal interview. The prelims will have objective-type questions, while the mains will be descriptive. In the interview, candidates will be assessed on their personality, problem-solving abilities, and communication skills.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxations apply for candidates from reserved categories.