MPPSC State Service Exam 2023 Result OUT At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

MPPSC State Service Exam Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the results for the State Service Examination 2023. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the MPPSC Preliminary Examination for the State Service Exam 2023 will take place on 17th December, 2023. The Main Examination was conducted from 11th March, 2024 to 16th March, 2024 which was followed by the interview or personality test which took place in July 2025. And now the result is declared on 8th November, 2025.

MPPSC State Service Exam Result 2023: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled “Obtained Mark List - State Service Examination 2023, Dated 08/11/2025” and “Selection List - State Service Examination 2023, Dated 08/11/2025”

Step 3: Click on the links.

Step 4: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the PDF for future reference.

The MPPSC stated that the results were prepared in accordance with the State Service Rules and established guidelines. As per government policy, candidates qualifying under the open (unreserved) category based on merit have been allocated to unreserved seats. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.